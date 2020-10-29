Md., Va., NC Form Regional Wind Power Agreement

Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina are collaborating in an effort to advance offshore wind projects and to promote the southeast and Mid-Atlantic region as a hub for offshore wind energy and industry. The agreement is known as SMART-POWER – the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regional Transformative Partnership for Offshore Wind Energy Resources.

Governor Larry Hogan said the state’s involvement will enhance Maryland’s strong record of supporting responsible energy projects that create jobs while resulting in cleaner air and greater energy independence.

“Maryland has been leading the charge when it comes to real, bipartisan, common sense solutions and we are proud to continue setting an example for the nation of bold environmental leadership,” Hogan said.

The US Department of Energy has projected that an Atlantic Coast offshore wind project pipeline could support up to 86,000 jobs, $57-billion in investments, and provide up to $25-billion in economic activity by 2030.

“Harnessing the power of offshore wind is key to meeting the urgency of the climate crisis and achieving 100 percent clean energy by 2050,” Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said. “Virginia is well-positioned to scale up offshore wind development with a 12-megawatt wind demonstration project already built off our coast. This agreement will help unlock our collective offshore wind resources and generate tremendous economic and environmental benefits for the region. We look forward to working with our partners in Maryland and North Carolina to grow the offshore wind industry and secure a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient future.”