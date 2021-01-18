MD Virtual Coronavirus Town Hall Set for Mon, Jan 25

In a joint effort of Atlantic General Hospital, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional, and the Worcester, Wicomico and Somerset health departments, a virtual COVID-19 town hall will be held on Monday, January 25, to provide an update on testing and discuss plans for the rollout of the state of Maryland’s community vaccination plan.

The hour-long town hall, which will take place via WebEx, will be moderated by Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza and feature panelist presentations by Lori Brewster, health officer for Wicomico and Somerset counties; Rebecca Jones, health officer for Worcester County; Matthew Morris, vice president of patient care services at Atlantic General Hospital; and Kathryn Fiddler, vice president of population health for TidalHealth.

A 20-minute question and answer will follow the panelists’ presentations. During this time, community members will have the opportunity to submit questions through the virtual platform for the panel’s response.

Those unable to attend the live town hall at 4 p.m. on January 25 will have the opportunity to view a recording of the event, which will subsequently be made available on each of the partners’ websites.

The Details

Tri-County COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall

Monday, January 25, 2021

4 – 5 p.m.



To Join:

www.webex.com

Event number (access code): 180 843 4833

Password: TidalHealth (case sensitive)

Or, join audio conference at

415-655-0001

Event number (access code): 180 843 4833