If you are a Marylander who wants to vote in next month’s election, this Tuesday is the deadline to register online to vote.
Registration can be accomplished at a local board of elections office, or online at elections.maryland.gov.
The deadline to register online is 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Voters may also update status or register in person at an early voting center or on Election Day.
Md. Voter Registration Deadline Is Tuesday
If you are a Marylander who wants to vote in next month’s election, this Tuesday is the deadline to register online to vote.