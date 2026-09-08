MDOT Announces over $11-million in Grants for Bike, Pedestrian & Trail Projects Statewide

The Maryland Department of Transportation has announced over $11-million in grants for 24 bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects throughout Maryland. These investments will help state and local partners to improve safety for people of all ages and abilities, boost economic development and create a more connected and accessible transportation system. There is $9.3-million in federal funding for 12 projects for FY 2027 and about $2-million in Bikeways grants for this year – including design projects in Chestertown in Kent County and Snow Hill in Worcester County, which will support active transportation access to a variety of destinations including parks, schools, trails, senior living communities, historic main streets and commercial districts.

Additional information from MDOT:

“With these newly funded bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects, Marylanders will have more options to commute, exercise and get to school safely and efficiently,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Secretary Katie Thomson. “Creating new paths and linking others together are key components of Maryland’s transportation future, and this investment shows our dedication to expanding our state-wide trail network, enhancing sustainability and providing those who walk, bike and roll with greater choices.”

The Fiscal Year 2027 grants include $9.3 million in federal funding for 12 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program and $2 million in state funding for 12 projects through MDOT’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.

The Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program are federally funded grant programs for community projects designed to support bike and pedestrian infrastructure. The State Highway Administration worked with partner organizations to review and select projects. This year’s awards include:

$2.8 million through the Recreational Trails Program to six projects : Trail bridge replacements in State forests in Allegany and Garrett counties; Boardwalk and trail rehabilitation in the city of Loch Lynn Heights (Garrett County) and Kent and Montgomery counties; and New singletrack trails in Rocky Gap State Park (Allegany County).

$6.5 million through the Transportation Alternatives Program to six projects:

Safe Routes to School infrastructure improvements in the cities of Williamsport and Smithsburg (Washington County); Repair and rehabilitation of a 20-mile stretch of the C&O Canal towpath in Montgomery and Washington counties; and New active transportation facilities in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties.



The MDOT Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program was founded in 2011 and provides state funding for planning, design and construction of bicycle transportation infrastructure such as protected bike lanes and shared-use paths.

This year’s Bikeways grants totaling $2 million include:

Seven design projects in the cities of Brunswick (Frederick County); Catonsville (Baltimore County); Chestertown (Kent County); Laurel (Prince George’s County); North East (Cecil County); Port Deposit (Cecil County); and Snow Hill (Worcester County); these projects will support active transportation access to a variety of destinations including parks, schools, trails, senior living communities, historic main streets and commercial districts;

Three minor retrofit projects in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel and Montgomery counties; the projects will establish wayfinding from bike paths to major destinations, improve safety with low-cost enhancements and expand shared micromobility; and

Two construction projects in the cities of Edmonston (Prince George’s County) and La Plata (Charles County); the projects will fill missing trail connections and extend a new shared-use path.

These grant awards support the Moore-Miller Administration and the Department’s Serious About Safety initiative, an agency-wide effort focused on advocacy, education, project development and implementation to enhance safety and save lives on Maryland’s transportation system. Trails and shared-use path projects also support the implementation of the Department’s Maryland State Transportation Trails Strategic Plan by expanding the network for all ages and abilities to walk, bike and roll safely and comfortably.

More information about the grant awards is available on each program’s website: