MDOT Brings Statewide Investment Tour To Caroline, Somerset & Dorchester Counties Tuesday

Maryland Department of Transportation officials will meet Tuesday with Caroline, Somerset and Dorchester County officials to discuss the agency’s draft FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program. The C-T-P details a $21.2-billion, six-year capital budget investment in Maryland’s transportation network and MDOT officials will discuss each County’s transportation priorities.

After gathering input from local jurisdictions, the Draft 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized later this fall, and the final plan will be submitted to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2024 General Assembly session. To view the Draft 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to www.ctp.maryland.gov.