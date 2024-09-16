MDOT Brings Statewide Investment Tour to Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties Tuesday, Sept 17

Representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation will meet with Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico officials on Tuesday, September 17 to discuss the agency’s Draft Consolidated Transportation Program for Fiscal Years 2025 to 2030, which details a $18.9 billion, six-year capital budget investment in the state’s transportation network. The meetings are part of the Department’s tour visiting every Maryland county and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the budget plan. Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld and other officials will outline the state’s investments and discuss Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties’ transportation priorities.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Worcester, 10am – County Government Center, 1 West Market St., Room 1101, Snow Hill. Watch the meeting on worcestercountymd.swagit.com/live.

Somerset, 2pm – Somerset County Office Complex, Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 11916 Somerset Avenue, Princess Anne MD 21853. Join the Teams meeting

Wicomico, 7pm – Wicomico Youth and Civic Center, Flanders Room, 500 Glen Avenue, Salisbury MD 21804. View on PAC 14-Public Access Channel: https://www.pac14.org

Each fall, the Maryland Department of Transportation presents its draft six-year capital program to Maryland counties and Baltimore City for review and comment. After gathering input from local jurisdictions, the Draft 2025-2030 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized later this fall, and the final plan will be submitted to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2025 General Assembly session. To view the Draft 2025-2030 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to www.ctp.maryland.gov. For a complete list tour dates, times and locations, click here.