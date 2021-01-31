MDOT Continues Winter Weather Response

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will remain in emergency operations mode as crews continue to respond to winter weather that has blanketed the state with snowfall and freezing rain.

The National Weather Service expects freezing rain, snow and high winds to impact most of the state. Snow, switching over to ice and rain, is expected tonight and into Monday. There may be a lull for a period of time, but snow is expected to return Monday evening.

MDOT SHA has already deployed 2,700 pieces of equipment and 1,200 personnel to the storm, which began with this morning’s snowfall. Crews will continue to enhance patrols along state- maintained roadways by applying materials and plowing.

This will be a multiple day storm. Be prepared for a long duration with wintry mix through Tuesday. Go virtual if you can, drive safety and cautiously if you must.

Motorists who must travel, please follow the following guidelines:

Don’t crowd the plow. Please give snow plows a wide berth on all sides.

Clear your car completely before driving. Snow can fall off your moving vehicle and create a hazard for other drivers

Go slow on ice and snow. Posted speed limits are for ideal weather conditions, so drive about 10 mph slower than usual

Elevated road surfaces such as bridges, ramps and overpasses freeze first – Remain extra vigilant.

Real-time weather and traffic information is available at md511.maryland.gov. Customers can also view the Statewide Transportation Operations Resources Map (STORM) web application, which provides a tracking of MDOT SHA winter operations.