MDOT Receives $32 Million Federal Grant to Advance Use of Low-Carbon Construction Materials

A nearly $32 million Low-Carbon Transportation Materials grant has been awarded to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration through the U.S. Department of Transportation. This funding will enable the State Highway Administration to fund the use of low carbon materials on highway construction projects that lead to lowering the project’s carbon footprint. Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld says having a world-class transportation system includes using and investing in materials that are better for the environment and creating green jobs—adding that this is another example of MDOT leading the way to reduce carbon emissions and support the state’s climate goals.