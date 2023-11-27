MDOT SHA to Host Public Open House on Route 404 Study in Caroline County

On Wednesday, December 6, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will host a public open house to share information and answer questions on the study of Route 404 between Route 16/Harmony Road and Route 16/Greenwood Road. The study is to assess transportation needs along Route 404. The public open house is from 5 to 7pm at the Denton Elementary School cafeteria.

Additional information from MDOT:

The purpose of this study is to assess the transportation needs along MD 404, including traffic operations safety and pedestrian and bicyclist accommodations.

The study team began planning for potential improvements along MD 404 in spring 2023. Known as a Planning and Environmental Linkages Study (PEL), the effort considers environmental, community and economic goals early in the planning stage. Those goals are carried out through project development, design and construction. This study helps to identify needs and recommend improvements to move into the preliminary design phase and is anticipated to be complete in spring 2024.

During the public open house, a study overview as well as information about existing conditions, environmental features, corridor needs, a proposed study schedule, preliminary findings, recommendations and next steps will be provided. There will be no formal presentation. Project team members will be available to answer study-related questions.

More details on the MD 404 Study Project can be found on the Project Portal Page. Information presented at the public open house will be available on the project page after the event. The State Highway Administration also is accepting public input through a survey accessible on the Project Portal Page.

Those requiring assistance to participate in the public open house, such as a need for an interpreter for hearing/speech difficulties or assistance with the English language, may send an email to SHATitleVI@MDOTmaryland.gov. Please indicate the desired language in the subject line. The Maryland Relay Service can assist teletype users at 7-1-1. Any questions about the meetings or general inquiries can be directed to the email above.