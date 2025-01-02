MDOT State Highway Administration Makes Adopt-A-Highway Program Easier, More Convenient for Volunteer Groups

The Maryland Adopt-A-Highway program has a new website and features, making it easier and more efficient than ever for community groups and small businesses to help keep Maryland’s highways litter free. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s new Adopt-A-Highway website includes an interactive map that allows participants to track their cleanup projects, report the number of bags of trash collected and upload photos of their sites showing before cleanup and after cleanup comparisons. The interface is user-friendly and suitable for participants with varied technical skills.

Additional Information:

“The State Highway Administration recognizes attractive highways create a positive image and enhance Marylanders’ quality of life,” said State Highway Administrator Will Pines. “Our Adopt-A-Highway program has always encouraged Marylanders to play an active role in this process. With our new website and other features, we’re making it easier than ever for groups to contribute to the beautification of Maryland.