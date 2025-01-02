MDOT State Highway Administration Makes Adopt-A-Highway Program Easier, More Convenient for Volunteer Groups
Updates also include a paperless system designed to streamline the adoption process and improve program administration, efficiency and transparency. The goal of the updates is to make it easier for participants to get involved and stay engaged with minimal effort.
The State Highway Administration invites all community groups and small businesses to participate in the Adopt-A-Highway program and help keep Maryland beautiful. For more information and to apply, visit the new Adopt-A-Highway website.
As always, highway users are reminded to always put trash in proper receptacles and secure loads to prevent litter and debris from flying out of the back of trucks.
For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.