MDOT State Highway Administration to Resurface Six Miles of MD 405 in Queen Anne’s County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will resurface six miles of MD 405 (Price Station Road) between US 301 (Blue Star Memorial Highway) and MD 304 (Ruthsburg Road)–in Queen Anne’s County beginning October 21st. All work should be completed by mid-December, weather permitting. Work includes milling, patching, paving and striping. Motorists should be alert for a single-lane flagging operation weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.