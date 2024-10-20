MDOT to Meet with Caroline, Talbot & Dorchester County Tuesday on Draft Consolidated Transportation Program for FY 2025-2030

Representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation will meet with officials from Caroline, Talbot and Dorchester Counties on Tuesday, October 22 to discuss the Draft Consolidated Transportation Program for FY 2025-2030. This will detail an $18.9-billion, 6-year capital budget investment in the state’s transportation network – and each counties’ transportation priorities. The Caroline County meeting is at 10am, Talbot County at 3pm and Dorchester County at 6pm.

Each fall, the Maryland Department of Transportation presents its draft six-year capital program to Maryland counties and Baltimore City for review and comment. After gathering input from local jurisdictions, the Draft 2025-2030 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized later this fall, and the final plan will be submitted to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2025 General Assembly session. To view the Draft 2025-2030 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to www.ctp.maryland.gov​.