MDOT Traffic Alert: State Highway Administration to Begin Pipe Repair Projects Next Week Along Sections of US 13 in Wicomico County

If you drive on US 13 Business (Salisbury Road) near the ramp to US 50 and Zion Road or on US 13 (Salisbury Bypass) between Johnson Road and Ward Road, you can expect shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures beginning June 1st. The closures are due to two pipe rehabilitation projects. Weather permitting, both projects are expected to be complete by late summer. The speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph in the area of the US 13 Business (Salisbury Road) project. Additionally, to help improve work zone safety, the Maryland SafeZones Automated Speed Enforcement system will be deployed in both work zones. After a 21-day warning period beginning June 19th, Maryland State Police will authorize citations beginning Monday, July 10th.