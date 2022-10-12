MDOT WANTS PUBLIC INPUT ON MD 90 CORRIDOR IMPROVEMENTS

Image courtesy MDOT

The Maryland Department of Transportation is looking for your input on preliminary improvement concepts and highway needs for the Route 90 corridor between Route 50 and Coastal Highway in Ocean City. Those filling out the survey are asked to prioritize projects for the corridor that could be considered in future planning and design efforts regarding traffic operations, capacity, safety, pedestrian and bicyclist accessibility and emergency evacuation. Concepts have been developed for the survey include proposals for additional lanes, intersection improvements and new bridges over the St. Martin River and the Assawoman Bay. The survey is available now through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 10. Results will be used to form preliminary improvement concepts.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SURVEY