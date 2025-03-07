MDOT Wants Your Comments on New Statewide Transportation Improvement Program

The Maryland Transportation Department is looking for your comments on the draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program which was released on Friday. The STIP compiles state, local and regional highway and transit projects that are federally funded and planned for study and construction over the next 4 year. Public comment will be taken through April 4th.

The draft STIP can be found at www.mdot.maryland.gov/STIP

Additional information from MDOT:

“These transportation projects are essential to better connect communities, improve the quality of life for all Marylanders and drive the economic vitality of the State,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “It’s critical that we receive input from the public to help us refine and update those investments with our local and regional partners and ensure Maryland’s transportation system is efficient and accessible for all Marylanders.”

The document includes a comprehensive list of State, local and regional surface transportation projects that are federally funded. Those include projects that are detailed in the Department’s six-year transportation budget known as the Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP), in each of Maryland’s six regional metropolitan planning organization’s Transportation Improvement Programs, and federally funded projects in non-metropolitan areas.

Maryland is federally required to update the STIP every four years; however, the Department develops a new STIP about every two years and solicits comments in accordance with federal law. The STIP was last updated in 2022.

The public can comment by emailing MDOTRegionalPlanning@mdot. maryland.gov, or sending a letter addressed to STIP Comments, Office of Planning, Programming and Project Delivery, Maryland Department of Transportation, 7201 Corporate Center Drive, Hanover, Maryland 21076. This is the final phase of public comments on the Fiscal Year 2025 STIP, before it is submitted to the U.S. Department of Transportation for approval.