MDOT’s Complete Streets Projects Pave Way for Safer Roads Statewide

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), along with the State Highway Administration (SHA) and Smart Growth America, has released the final report from its Complete Streets Leadership Academy, a program focused on improving road safety through quick-build demonstration projects. Following the success of these pilot efforts, MDOT now plans to expand these Complete Streets demonstration projects statewide. The goal is to roll out similar quick, cost-effective safety interventions across Maryland, using lessons learned to enhance transportation safety and accessibility for all users. MDOT will also continue community engagement and implement ongoing evaluations to inform permanent improvements. These temporary projects, implemented in Howard County, Hagerstown, and Bel Air, addressed high-crash areas and delivered measurable safety improvements—such as reducing speeding in Hagerstown by 15%, even with a 20% increase in traffic. This initiative supports Maryland’s new Complete Streets policy (effective June 2024) and aligns with the broader Serious About Safety campaign—demonstrating a strong, statewide commitment to safer roads.