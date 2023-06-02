MD’s Spring Turkey Hunt Shows Increases Statewide

Maryland Natural Resources officials report over 5300 wild turkeys were harvested during this spring’s regular and junior turkey seasons. The harvest was 27% higher than last year’s – with Maryland’s central and western counties seeing the largest jumps. However the upper and lower shore counties also reported increases. DNR officials say the 2021 cicada emergence provided food and increased survival of newly-hatched turkeys in a large part of the state leading to a bumper crop of birds for hunters this past spring. Junior hunters accounted for about 7% of the total spring harvest during the Junior Turkey Hunt April 15th and 16th.

MARYLAND SPRING TURKEY HARVEST –