MDSP Helicopter Rescues Stranded Kayaker

A kayaker stuck in mud has been plucked from the muck by a Maryland State Police helicopter crew.

According to State Police, an adult male became stranded along the shallow, silt-filled area of the Choptank River near Chapel Creek in Caroline County Thursday afternoon. Local fire boats were not able to reach the man.

The trooper paramedics from the helicopter lowered a rescue basket to the man, who climbed inside and was hoisted 75 feet to the hovering helicopter. He declined medical attention once he was brought back to solid ground.

According to Maryland State Police:

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command has served Maryland citizens since 1970 and operates a fleet of

10 AW139 helicopters from seven bases throughout the State. Each aircraft provides coverage 24/7/365 to

Maryland residents and visitors. The MSPAC missions include medevac, law enforcement, search and rescue,

homeland security, and disaster assessment. The success of the missions relies heavily on the cooperative efforts

of local fire, rescue, EMS, law enforcement agencies, and our partners at the U.S. Coast Guard and the U.S.

Park Police.