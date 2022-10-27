MDTA Approves Contract for Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement Project

The Maryland Transportation Authority has approved a $140-million construction services contract for the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck replacement project. This project is expected to begin in 2023 and should be completed in the winter of 2025-26. This is a re-decking project, which will be done in sections without the need for 24/7 closures, and will ensure minimal traffic impacts for residents and drivers.

Information from the MDTA:

The new pre-cast deck sections will be fabricated off-site and barged to the Bay Bridge. Marine-based equipment will be utilized to replace deck panels and minimize the use of lane closures for most deliveries, resulting in reduced traffic impacts.

When major construction starts in fall 2023, the eastbound span will close at night, weather permitting, with two-way traffic in effect on the westbound span. Crews will remove at least one section of the deck and replace it with a new precast assembled section during the same overnight shift. Temporary closure assemblies will secure the openings between panels, allowing the eastbound span to reopen to traffic each morning. Daytime crews will prepare the next deck section for removal by the overnight crews.

This process is similar to the method used by the MDTA for re-decking the westbound bridge’s suspension span from 2007 to 2010. That project successfully minimized traffic impacts for bridge commuters and local communities.

This eastbound re-decking project will include replacement of the deck floor system, barrier upgrades, major structural rehabilitation of the truss superstructure, lane use signal gantry replacements and utility relocations, as well as off-site stormwater management work.

Some areas of the existing deck of the eastbound Bay Bridge are nearly 50 years old and have reached the end of their service life, based on MDTA’s detailed deck study from 2015. Extensive patching has been performed and continues when eastbound lane closures are available.

Customers and the general public can stay tuned for additional information and future updates about the project at baybridge.com.