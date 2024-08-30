MDTA Board Approves Progressive Design-Build Contract for Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild

A $73-million contract has been awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure Company which will undertake the complete design and construction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge replacement. This contract covers Phase 1 of the rebuild, which is expected to begin in 2025. The replacement bridge is expected to open in the Fall of 2028. An RFP was put out in July for the General Engineering consultant – that contract is expected to be awarded by MDTA in January 2025.

The MDTA Board also approved the temporary suspension of toll collection on the I-695/Exit 44 turnaround until the completion of the rebuild project.

Additional information from the MDTA:

Proposals were evaluated by the MDTA selection committee, and the contract was awarded to the proposal deemed most advantageous to the State. The rebuild project is slated to begin in 2025 and the replacement bridge is expected to open in Fall 2028.

For this critical project, the MDTA is using a Progressive Design-Build process, which brings on board a project delivery team under one entity and a single contract to provide both design and construction services. The MDTA will work to foster collaboration among the project team, local communities and stakeholders, ensuring open communication and inclusive partnership opportunities, particularly for small and disadvantaged businesses. The project scope of work and accelerated timeline will require a substantial amount of skilled labor to complete the construction expeditiously, safely and reliably.

The two-phase Progressive Design-Build process emphasizes cooperation and flexibility to adapt to emerging needs and changes. The process involves a single contract that unites MDTA with Kiewit, which includes contractor and designer roles. Kiewit was procured as a qualified team for initial services to develop the project scope and requirements in collaboration with MDTA and project stakeholders. Upon successful completion of Phase 1, Kiewit will have exclusive negotiating rights for Phase 2, which includes project final design/engineering and construction. In the event a guaranteed maximum price is not agreed upon, the MDTA will deliver the work under a separate contracting mechanism.

In July, the Federal Highway Administration issued a Categorical Exclusion classification and National Environmental Policy Act approval for the I-695 Francis Scott Key Bridge Rebuild Project. The federal agency determined that because the replacement bridge will be within the former bridge’s right-of-way and have the same capacity of four travel lanes, it is not anticipated to significantly impact community, natural or cultural resources. The approval document can be viewed here.

The MDTA released a Request for Proposals (RFP) in July for the General Engineering Consultant, who will serve as MDTA’s engineering representative for the Rebuild. The MDTA expects to award the $75 million contract in January 2025.

As design advances, the MDTA will continue to engage with Marylanders on the future of the bridge. The MDTA would like to thank all of the teams who offered their services during the contract proposal process.

Visit KeyBridgeRebuild.com for more information.