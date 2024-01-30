MDTA Police Looking for Blue Civic Related to Bay Bridge Crash Saturday

Image courtesy MDTA Police – similar car possibly related to Bay Bridge crash on Saturday, January 27

The investigation into a multi-vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge Saturday morning continues and Maryland Transportation Authority Police are now looking for a blue Honda Civic that may have contributed to the crash. Officials say a 2018 Civic was seen being driven erratically and at high speeds before the initial 23 vehicle crash occurred – possibly between 7:30 and 7:45am on Saturday. If you witnessed a 2018 blue Honda Civic traveling westbound on Route 50 near the Bay Bridge during this time – contact the MDTA Police at 443-454-8703.