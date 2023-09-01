Meal Prices Unchanged for Indian River School District Students

School begins Tuesday in the Indian River School District and District officials say the cost of student breakfast and lunch will remain the same this school year. This is the 19th consecutive year without an increase is meal prices. Breakfast for all grade levels remains at 60 cents. Elementary school lunch is $1 and middle and high school lunch is $1.10. There is also no change to the cost of a la carte food items. Parents or guardians wishing to apply for free or reduced-price meals for their children need to submit a Meal Benefit Form to the District’s Department of Nutrition Services before the start of the school year.

MEAL BENEFIT FORM – ENGLISH

MEAL BENEFIT FORM – SPANISH

The 2023-2024 school year begins on Tuesday, September 5 for students in Grades K, 6 and 9 and the Howard T. Ennis School (excluding preschool). The first day of school for students in Grades 1-5, 7-8 and 10-12 will be on Wednesday, September 6. Preschool programs, including Howard T. Ennis, will begin on Monday, September 11.