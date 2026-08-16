UPDATED: Measles Cases Increase in Delaware and Maryland

UPDATED – 08/16/26 – Confirmed on Friday, Delaware Public Health officials report the number of measles cases has increased to 22 – all in Kent County. There have been 7 cases in children aged 0 to 9, 2 cases in children aged 10 to 19 and 13 cases in people aged 20 and older.

Maryland public health officials on Thursday reported four new cases of measles – which brings the total number of cases this year to 17. No additional information has been released by Maryland Department of Health since the two cases were found in Elkton earlier this month.

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UPDATED – 08/07/26 – The number of measles cases has jumped in the First State. Delaware Public Health officials have now confirmed 20 cases – all the positive cases are in Kent County. DPH officials say 6 cases are in children from newborn to 9 years old, 1 in a child aged 10 to 19 and 13 in adults aged 20 on up.

In Maryland contact tracing continues – there have been 13 confirmed measles cases in 2026.

Health officials remind you that vaccination against measles with 2 doses of MMR vaccine is 97% effective.

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ORIGINAL STORY – 08/01/26 – Delaware Public Health officials now report 8 cases of measles in Delaware. All the positive cases are in Kent County – 7 adults and 1 child under 10. At least one of those adults was vaccinated for measles but was experiencing extremely mild symptoms, which is consistent with what is typically seen in breakthrough cases among people who have completed both doses of the MMR vaccine.

Vaccination against measles with 2 doses of the MMR vaccine is 97% effective. If you were born before the 1970s or outside the US – one dose of measles vaccine was routine – but may leave you not fully protected.

Maryland Public Health officials say that a person visited the state while infectious and alert anyone who visited ChristianaCare Union Hospital Emergency Department in Elkton on July 30th between 3 and 7:15am. Marylanders who visited that locations should watch for symptoms and confirm their vaccination status. Maryland has confirmed 12 measles cases in 2026.

Additional information from DPH:

People who are unvaccinated, pregnant, immunocompromised, or too young to be vaccinated face the highest risk of severe complications during a measles outbreak. Pregnant persons, immunocompromised persons, or children less than 6 months old who have come into contact with someone suspected to have measles, should immediately contact their primary care provider or Delaware’s Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology at 302-744-4990 for guidance.

Unvaccinated individuals or those unsure of their vaccination status who get exposed to a person with measles should contact their primary care provider or a public health clinic to obtain an MMR vaccine.

Delawareans are encouraged to confirm their vaccination status as well as the status of their children. If they are unsure of their vaccination status, they can visit the DelVAX Public Portal and view their personal profile. Individuals may also contact their primary health care provider for additional details if they are unable to obtain their records on DelVAX.

Generally, anyone showing any symptoms of measles should seek immediate health care by contacting their primary care provider. If symptoms are severe, they should seek immediate care at the nearest emergency department. Prior to going to any health care facility, the individual should notify providers and medical transport that they or their child were exposed to measles. If you do not have a provider, contact a public health clinic.

About the MMR Vaccine

The MMR vaccine is proven safe and effective at preventing measles having been administered for over five decades. Testing shows the MMR vaccine to be 97% effective at preventing measles for those who have received two doses of the MMR vaccine and are not severely immunocompromised. Children should get their first dose of vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and their second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. If you have not received both doses by age 6, you should get your first or second dose as soon as possible. Infants 6 to 11 months who are traveling internationally or who are in an area experiencing a measles outbreak or exposure should receive one early dose of MMR vaccine. Vaccinations are available to both adults and children at many pharmacies, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and providers throughout Delaware and also at public health clinics for the uninsured or underinsured. Individuals should contact their preferred facility in advance to confirm supply and availability.

Generally, you are considered protected (immune) if you were:

Born before 1957, or

Given a laboratory test that confirmed that you had measles at some point in your life, or

Given a laboratory test that confirmed you are immune to measles, or

Have received two doses of measles-containing vaccine (usually given as measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine).

Where to Get Vaccinated

Vaccines may be available at facilities like pharmacies and primary care providers. Call your preferred facility to ensure they have the MMR vaccine and are available to administer it. If your preferred facility does not have the vaccine, you may be able to receive a vaccine at a Public Health Clinic. A list of Public Health Clinics is at https://publichealthalerts.delaware.gov/public-health-clinics/. Call your preferred clinic before going to confirm they have vaccine available.

Information for Providers

If health care providers identify potential cases, they should contact the DPH Office of Infectious Disease Epidemiology (OIDE) during regular business hours (302-744-4990) or the state’s 24-hour reporting line at 1-888-295-5156 outside of normal business hours to coordinate testing, receive guidance, and limit any further exposures.

About Measles

Measles is a highly contagious, acute viral illness that begins with early symptoms of fever, cough, coryza (runny nose) and conjunctivitis (pink eye), lasting two to four days prior to rash onset. The rash typically occurs three to five days after symptoms begin and usually appears on the face and spreads down the body. Measles can cause severe health complications, including pneumonia, brain inflammation and death. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The measles virus can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area. Infected people are contagious from four days before the rash starts through four days after rash development. The incubation period for measles from exposure to fever is usually about 10 days (range, seven to 12 days), and from exposure to rash onset is usually about 14 days (range, seven to 21 days).

For more information on measles, visit de.gov/measles.