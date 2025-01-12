Measure to Change Elections in Selbyville Filed in DE General Assembly

Selbyville is growing and legislation pre-filed by State Senator Gerald Hocker and Representative Rich Collins would change how elections are held in the town. Senate Bill 39 would divide Selbyville into 4 election districts – with each nearly equal in population based on the most recent federal census. The four members of the Town Council would be nominated and elected by the residents in that district. This measure will require an affirmative vote of two-thirds of the members in each house of the General Assembly to amend the Town’s charter.

The bill has been assigned to the Senate Elections and Government Affairs committee.