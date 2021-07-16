Meet The Candidates: Rehoboth, Fenwick Forums Sat.

Residents have tne opportunity to meet the candidates in two upcoming elections Saturday

The Rehoboth Beach candidates’ forum will take place before a live audience at 10 a.m., at CAMP Rehoboth. The forum will be live-streamed and recorded. The link will appear on the CAMP Rehoboth Facebook page and the video will be posted on the CAMP Rehoboth YouTube channel.

The Rehoboth Beach Election is Saturday, August 14th. For more information, please CLICK HERE

Candidates in the August 7th Fenwick Island Town Council election will take part in a ‘meet the candidates’ event Saturday at 9 a.m. It will be held in the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce Parking lot, due to the continuing closure of Town Hall. Members of the public will have the opportunity to meet individually with the candidates after the question-and-answer session.

For more information about the Fenwick Island election, please CLICK HERE

For more information about the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, please CLICK HERE