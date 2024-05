Share coffee and conversation with the new Rehoboth Beach City manager, Taylour Tedder, on Wednesday, June 5th from 9 to 10am in the third floor training room at City Hall.

Tedder began his new job on May 15th.

Rehoboth Beach City Hall is located at 229 Rehoboth Avenue. The third floor is accessible via the elevator on the right across from the convention center entrance.