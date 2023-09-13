Meeting Next Week to Discuss Maryland Department of Transportation’s FY 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program

Representatives from the Maryland Department of Transportation will meet with Wicomico County officials to discuss the agency’s Draft FY 2024 -2029 Consolidated Transportation Program, which details a $21.2 billion, six-year capital budget investment in the state’s transportation network. The meeting is part of the department’s tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update local officials and the public on the budget plan. The meeting will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 19th at the Wicomico County Youth & Civic Center on 500 Glen Avenue in Salisbury. You can watch the meeting online at https://www.pac14.org/.

Additional Information from the Maryland Department of Transportation:

To view the Draft 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program, go to www.ctp.maryland.gov. For a complete list tour dates, times and locations, visit: https://bit.ly/3D5KzAu.

Each fall, the Maryland Department of Transportation presents its draft six-year capital program to Maryland counties and Baltimore City for review and comment. After gathering input from local jurisdictions, the Draft 2024-2029 Consolidated Transportation Program will be finalized later this fall, and the final plan will be submitted to the Legislature in January for consideration during the 2024 General Assembly session.