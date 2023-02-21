Megan Outten Appointed to Vacant Salisbury City Council District 3 Seat
February 21, 2023/
The Salisbury City Council has appointed Megan Outten as the new representative for District 3. That seat was left vacant when Jack Heath stepped down to accept the position of Mayor for the City of Salisbury. The City Council vote was unanimous and Outten was sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Outten was selected as the new representative for the district after a thorough local search and interview process with all four Council members.