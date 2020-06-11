MEMA: COVID-19 Should Be Part Of Your Hurricane Prep

The pandemic brings a whole new set of concerns when it comes to hurricane preparation.

The Maryland Emergency Management Agency says beyond the usual prep – such as having an evacuation route and plan and keeping water, food and critical supplies on hand – masks, hand sanitizer and other such supplies should also be part of your emergency kit.

The agency is also working with shelters to develop a plan to keep social distancing in place should evacuees come in.

Here are more tips from Somerset County Emergency Services: