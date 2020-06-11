MEMA: COVID-19 Should Be Part Of Your Hurricane Prep

The pandemic brings a whole new set of concerns when it comes to hurricane preparation.
The Maryland Emergency Management Agency says beyond the usual prep – such as having an evacuation route and plan and keeping water, food and critical supplies on hand – masks, hand sanitizer and other such supplies should also be part of your emergency kit.
The agency is also working with shelters to develop a plan to keep social distancing in place should evacuees come in.
Here are more tips from Somerset County Emergency Services:
- If you must evacuate, bring items such as hand sanitizer, cleaning materials, and two cloth face coverings per person. Children under 2 years old, people who have trouble breathing, and people who cannot take the cloth face covering off without help should not wear cloth face coverings.
- Pay attention to emergency information and alerts.
- Determine your best protection for high winds and flooding.
- Keep in mind that your best protection from the effects of a hurricane may differ from your best protection from disease.
- Unless you live in an evacuation zone, make a plan to shelter-in-place in your home, if it is safe to do so.
- If you live in a mandatory evacuation zone, make a plan with friends or family to shelter with them where you will be safer and more comfortable.
- Check with local authorities for the latest information about public evacuation shelters.
- Only use outdoor generators that are at least 20 feet away from your home and away from windows, doors, and vents.
- Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters.