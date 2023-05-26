UPDATED: Some Staff Members from Sussex Central HS Placed on Administrative Leave

UPDATED – 5/26/23 – 1pm – The Delaware State Police are now conducting a criminal investigation into an incident at Sussex Central High School. The DSP has been working with the Department of Justice and the Indian River School District since the beginning, but after consultation and review with the DOJ a criminal investigation is now underway. Additional updates will be provided when available. Earlier this week it was learned that some staff from Sussex Central High School had been placed on administrative leave.

=================================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 5/24/23 – The Talk of Delmarva has learned that some staff from Sussex Central High School in Georgetown have been placed on administrative leave. The Indian River School District is not saying much on the topic and has released the following statement:

“Members of the Sussex Central High School staff were placed on administrative leave by the Indian

River School District on Monday. This is an ongoing investigation, and state and federal laws protecting

the privacy rights of employees prevent the district from commenting further at this time.”

This is a developing story – the Talk of Delmarva will have more as it becomes available.