Members Named To Salisbury University Presidential Search Committee

A presidential search committee is in place to search for and consider candidates to become the next president of Salisbury University.

University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman has appointed members to the committee, which will be chaired by USM Regent Robert Rauch. Salisbury University President Chuck Wight has announced plans to retire effective June 30th, 2022.

The committee is expected to develop a short list of the most-qualified candidates for consideration by the Board of Regents.

“I’m so grateful to Regent Rauch and the entire search committee,” Perman said. “Of course, it’s a challenge to identify a leader who will sustain the progress SU has made under President Wight, who will continue that trajectory of quality and prominence. But it’s also an extraordinary opportunity to shape Salisbury’s next chapter. I’m thrilled we have so many people on the search committee really excited to undertake this work.”

The committee is as follows:

Robert Rauch, Search Committee Chair—Regent, University System of Maryland

Louise Anderson—Associate Professor, Music

Thomas Cawthern—Associate Professor, Geography and Geosciences

Vanessa Collins ’02, ‘04—Chair, Staff Senate, Research Accounting & Compliance

Gerry DiBartolo—Director, Athletics and Campus Recreation

Mike Dunn ‘84—President/CEO, Greater Salisbury Committee

Michele Garigliano ‘83—Chair, SU Foundation Board of Directors

Beatriz Hardy—Dean, Libraries and Instructional Resources

Julius Jones ’06, ‘09—Executive Officer, FEMA

Lili Leonard ’09, ‘11—President, SU Alumni Association

Deneen Long-White—Assistant Professor, Public Health

Yuki Okubo—Associate Professor, Psychology

Tyler Patton ’05, ‘08—Senior Vice President, Maryland Broadband Cooperative

Alexander Pope—Associate Professor, Secondary and Physical Education

Tina Reid—Professor, Nursing

Tim Robinson ’93, ‘06—Chair, Adjunct Faculty Caucus, History

Margaret Sebastian—Director, TRIO Student Support Services

Corey Sharp—IT Support Associate, Information Technology

Andy Smarick—Regent, University System of Maryland

Jessica Strange ‘20—President, Graduate Student Council

Christy Weer ‘96—Dean, Perdue School of Business

Sonya Whited—Director, Perdue Farms

Andrew Wilson—President, Student Government Association

“The committee will work with the national leadership recruiting firm Academic Search, and is being staffed by USM Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Student Life JoAnn Boughman,” according to SU. “Members of the campus and greater communities are invited to submit nominations for outstanding individuals they would like to be considered as SU’s next leader to SU-president-search@usmd.edu.”

