MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EVENTS 2024

FRIDAY, MAY 24

FENWICK ISLAND:

5:30pm – Memorial Day Service at Fenwick Island Town Park on Coastal Highway (next to Town Hall)

SATURDAY, MAY 25

OCEAN VIEW:

1pm – Memorial Day Ceremony with Rotary Club at VFW Post 7234

SUNDAY, MAY 26

GEORGETOWN:

1:30pm – Memorial Day Ceremony on The Circle (seating is limited – bring chair & water) The Keynote speech “Hometown Heroes” will be delivered by Retired

Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Jones, a Georgetown

native.

MONDAY, MAY 27

REHOBOTH BEACH:

8am – Charm city Run Rehoboth Beach – register – https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/MemorialDayFunRun

9am – Gay Women of Rehoboth – Memorial Day ceremony honoring women veterans and first responders at the bandstand

11am – American Legion Post 5 hosts Memorial Day ceremony at the bandstand

MILFORD:

10:30am – Memorial Day Ceremony at Milford High School in Gerald W. Thompson Center for the Performing Arts

SALISBURY:

10am – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial in front of the Civic Center (if rain – will be inside in the Midway Room)

LEWES:

10am – Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at Lewes Presbyterian Church

11am – Memorial Day Parade – begins on Schley Avenue to Savannah Road and ends at Post 17 with a Memorial Day Ceremony around 1pm at the Post Pavilion

BETHANY BEACH:

11am Memorial Day Service at the bandstand

OCEAN PINES:

11am – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines

DOVER:

2pm Memorial Day Event at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park. Keynote speaker – Air Force Lt Col. Crystal Glaster, Deputy Commander, Mortuary Affairs Operations at DAFB and its global responsibilities.

OCEAN CITY:

2pm – Memorial Day Service at American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 24th and Philadelphia Ave

THURSDAY, MAY 30

NEW CASTLE:

10:30am – Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park (near foot of Delaware Memorial Bridge)

MEMORIAL DAY CLOSINGS

State, County & Local government offices are closed

Wicomico County – Newland Park Landfill & Brush Pile and all external Convenience Centers will be closed. Whitehaven and Upper Ferries are closed