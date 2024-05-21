MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EVENTS 2024
FRIDAY, MAY 24
FENWICK ISLAND:
5:30pm – Memorial Day Service at Fenwick Island Town Park on Coastal Highway (next to Town Hall)
SATURDAY, MAY 25
OCEAN VIEW:
1pm – Memorial Day Ceremony with Rotary Club at VFW Post 7234
SUNDAY, MAY 26
GEORGETOWN:
1:30pm – Memorial Day Ceremony on The Circle (seating is limited – bring chair & water) The Keynote speech “Hometown Heroes” will be delivered by Retired
Army National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Kenneth Jones, a Georgetown
native.
MONDAY, MAY 27
REHOBOTH BEACH:
8am – Charm city Run Rehoboth Beach – register – https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/MemorialDayFunRun
9am – Gay Women of Rehoboth – Memorial Day ceremony honoring women veterans and first responders at the bandstand
11am – American Legion Post 5 hosts Memorial Day ceremony at the bandstand
MILFORD:
10:30am – Memorial Day Ceremony at Milford High School in Gerald W. Thompson Center for the Performing Arts
SALISBURY:
10am – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial in front of the Civic Center (if rain – will be inside in the Midway Room)
LEWES:
10am – Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at Lewes Presbyterian Church
11am – Memorial Day Parade – begins on Schley Avenue to Savannah Road and ends at Post 17 with a Memorial Day Ceremony around 1pm at the Post Pavilion
BETHANY BEACH:
11am Memorial Day Service at the bandstand
OCEAN PINES:
11am – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines
DOVER:
2pm Memorial Day Event at the Kent County Veterans Memorial Park. Keynote speaker – Air Force Lt Col. Crystal Glaster, Deputy Commander, Mortuary Affairs Operations at DAFB and its global responsibilities.
OCEAN CITY:
2pm – Memorial Day Service at American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 24th and Philadelphia Ave
THURSDAY, MAY 30
NEW CASTLE:
10:30am – Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park (near foot of Delaware Memorial Bridge)
MEMORIAL DAY CLOSINGS
State, County & Local government offices are closed
Wicomico County – Newland Park Landfill & Brush Pile and all external Convenience Centers will be closed. Whitehaven and Upper Ferries are closed