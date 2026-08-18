Memorial for Patrolman Chad Spicer Returns to The Circle in Georgetown

The memorial for fallen Georgetown Patrolman Chad Spicer is being replaced on The Circle. The crated memorial was lowered to The Circle by a crane earlier this morning. The memorial was heavily damaged when it was struck by a car in November of 2023. An estimated $95,000 in damage was done when a vehicle went into The Circle from North Bedford Street and knocked the memorial on its side. The repaired memorial is being placed closer to the fountain.

On September 1st, the anniversary of his death in 2009, a wreath laying ceremony will be held at 5:30pm to honor Officer Chad Spicer’s life and sacrifice.