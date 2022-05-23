MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EVENTS ON DELMARVA

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND EVENTS

FRIDAY, MAY 27

FENWICK ISLAND – 5:30pm – Town of Fenwick Island will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony following the regular Town Council meeting. Anyone wanting to recognize during this ceremony, family or friends who served in a military branch of service, past or present, should send those names along with the respective military branch and years of service (if known) to Raelene Menominee, townclerk@fenwickisland.org or by calling 302-539-3011 by May 26th.

SUNDAY, MAY 29

GEORGETOWN – 1:30pm – Annual Memorial Day ceremony on the Circle. Keynote speaker is Sgt Major Walter Koopman, US Army (Retired). State Senator Brian Pettyjohn will emcee the event. Seating is limited – bring a chair & water

MONDAY, MAY 30

OCEAN CITY – 8am – On the beach at Dunes Manor, a US Coast Guard cutter off-shore, supported by the OC American Legion Synepuxent Post 166 color guard and officers on the beach, will lay a wreath in the ocean to honor those lost at sea during war time.

HARRINGTON – 9am – 2pm – Memorial Day Parade begins at 9am with a ceremony to follow at Norman Barlow Pavilion. Additional events with the American Legion at Hollywood Cemetery. Museum will be open until 2pm for tours.

SALISBURY – 10am – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Wicomico War Veterans’ Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center (rain – held in the Civic Center’s Midway Room)

LEWES – 10am – Lewes Presbyterian Church, Kings Hwy – Wreath laying ceremony to honor Revolutionary War patriot Col David Hall.

MILFORD – 10am – Memorial Day Ceremony at Milford Senior Center. Maj General Michael Berry, adjutant general for the DNG is the keynote speaker.

DE MEMORIAL BRIDGE – VETERAN MEMORIAL PARK – 10:30am – Memorial Day service

REHOBOTH BEACH – 11am – VFW Post 7447 will host a Memorial Day Ceremony at the bandstand

BETHANY BEACH – 11am – Memorial Day Service with VFW Post 7234 at the Bethany Beach Bandstand

OCEAN PINES – 11am – Memorial Day Ceremony a the Worcester County Veterans Memorial off Route 589 at the South Gate Pond. Keynote speaker this year will be retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Joseph Parker, who is a current director of the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation.

OCEAN CITY – 2pm – Annual Memorial Day ceremony at the American Legion Post at 2308 Philadelphia Avenue

DOVER – 2pm – Memorial Day Ceremony at the Kent County Veterans Park on South Little Creek Road in Dover

If you have a Memorial Day event to add to the list – email ml@wgmd.com