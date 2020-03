There will be one new face on the Milton town council. Voters have elected Randi Meredith to the council – she took the most votes with 313 followed by incumbent Richard Baty with 204. Incumbent Emory West came in third with 199 votes followed by John Klein with 141. Meredith and Baty will be sworn in at the next council meeting in April. These results are still unofficial – the results will become official after the ballot machines are certified by the Department of Elections.