MERR Dolphin Count Scheduled For Sat. July 16th

If you are interested in spending two hours counting dolphins, you may want to mark Saturday, July 16th on your calendar.

That is the date of the annual MERR Institute (Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute) dolphin count. Volunteers will be stationed at designated observation points between Fenwick Island and Woodland Beach.

For more information, please contact the MERR Institute at 302-228-5029 or email merrinstitute@gmail.com

The results of the dolphin count will help to determine the stability of the Atlantic bottlenose dolphin population in this region.