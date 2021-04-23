MERR Institute Treats Rescued Seal Pup

A gray seal pup has been rescued from the Gordon’s Pond area.

According to the Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute, the male seal was found to be underweight and with bite wounds on Monday. Otherwise, the pup is described as ‘alert and feisty’ at the time.

The MERR Institute is still evaluating the seal, which will later be sent to a long-term rehabilitation facility.

Researchers say adult male seals often scuffle with pups. MERR also reminds us that seals can often be found resting on the beach and elsewhere this time of year, and visitors should keep their distance, but notify the MERR Institute at 302-228-5029. Responders will assess the seal’s well-being and determine a possible course of action.