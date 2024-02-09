MERR Rescues Seal Pup from Beach in Bethany Friday

Rescued from beach in front of Sea Colony in Bethany Beach – “Juliette” / Image courtesy MERR

MERR officials were contacted Thursday by a resident of Bethany Beach who spotted a seal pup on the shoreline in front of Sea Colony. MERR found the female seal alert and active, but underweight in in need of nourishment. A rescue team from MERR secured transport Friday to Brigantine, NJ where the Marine Mammal Stranding Center will administer nutritional support and fluids and examine the seal for any possible underlying conditions that may have contributed to her visit to Bethany Beach. The rescue team has named her Juliette since Valentine’s Day is near.