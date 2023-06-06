MERR to the Rescue of Stranded Horseshoe Crabs

The MERR Institute was called to help rescue of a huge number of horseshoe crabs in the Rehoboth Bay and Arnell Creek near Rehoboth Beach. Director of MERR, Suzanne Thurman, says the crabs were likely looking for a beach-like area to spawn and crossed a road and got stuck in dense patches of phragmites. Recent extra high tides from the east winds and full moon have caused their normal spawning beaches to be underwater. With permission from Fish and Wildlife, volunteers with MERR this afternoon were helping to rescue the crabs and return them to the bay.