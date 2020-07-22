Meter-less Monday Evenings Come To Rehoboth Beach

Starting this coming Monday, parking will be free in Rehoboth Beach Mondays between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Rehoboth Beach City Commissioners approved the free parking offer at their meeting Tuesday. Meterless Monday is designed to help Rehoboth businesses that are struggling with lost revenues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meterless Mondays will last from Monday July 27th through at least August 31st.

“It’s critical that we continue to do everything we can to support our small and locally-owned businesses as they work to reopen safely,” Mayor Paul Kuhns said. “These free parking initiatives are a small but important part of our larger effort to keep Rehoboth Beach healthy and strong throughout this unprecedented time.”