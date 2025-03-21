Meter Parking Fee Increase Approved by Dewey Beach Town Council

The Dewey Beach Town Council has discussed a possible increase in parking fees for the upcoming summer season. The revenue from an increase in the hourly parking meter fee from $3.50 to $4 would help to pay the towns operating expenses and employee salaries. During Friday’s meeting the Town Council voted unanimously to approve the increase in parking meter fees to $4 an hour.

The Dewey Beach parking meter season runs from May 15 through September 15.