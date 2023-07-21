Methamphetamine Distributor Sentenced to Federal Prison

A 39-year-old Wilmington man has been sentenced to 68 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine throughout Delaware. According to court documents, throughout 2022, Victor Rodriguez received parcels mailed from California at various Wilmington addresses. These parcels contained pounds of methamphetamine, some of which were over 95% pure according to subsequent lab testing. David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware stated that Methamphetamine remains among the deadliest drugs plaguing our streets today, and that peddling this poison endangers community safety. He adds that his office is committed to seeking significant prison sentences for those, like Mr. Rodriguez, who profit from illegal drug trafficking.