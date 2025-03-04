Middletown, DE Man Convicted in 16-Kilogram Drug Conspiracy

A Middletown man has been convicted on charges to distribute drugs. Acting US Attorney for the District of Delaware says 54 year old Dwayne Fountain was convicted by a federal jury on February 24th – and acquitted on three related charges. During trial a network of co-conspirators was identified that stretched from Scranton, PA to Seaford. Three others who were indicted with Fountain pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing. Over 10 kilos of fentanyl was seized from this organization – the largest known seizure of fentanyl in Delaware history. Also seized – methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin – with the fentanyl totaling over 16 kilos of illegal drugs – as well as nearly $100,000 in cash.

Fountain faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison when sentenced.

Additional information from USADE:

Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly presided over the trial.

The government’s evidence at trial identified a network of co-conspirators stretching from Scranton, PA to Seaford, DE. Three other defendants, Martin Fountain, Durell Patton, and William Warren, who were indicted along with the defendant, pleaded guilty and are pending sentencing. The amount of fentanyl seized from this organization, over ten kilograms, represents the largest known fentanyl seizure in Delaware history.

This matter was the result of a long-term investigation spearheaded by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Delaware State Police, and Dover Police Department. The evidence at trial showed that Dwayne Fountain bought kilograms of drugs from his suppliers and added ingredients like xylazine, also known as “tranq,” to make the drugs more potent and profitable. Agents found a kilogram press in a home he owned in Middletown, which was used to put the drugs back into “brick” form after they were adulterated. The defendant also rented an apartment in Bear, Delaware, where he stored his inventory of drugs. Search warrants executed in the case led to the seizure of over 10.5 kilograms of fentanyl, over 200 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine, over 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, and nearly 3 kilograms of heroin. On a recorded call, the defendant admitted that he knew the drugs he was selling could kill people.

Acting U.S. Attorney Hanson commented on the case, “The defendant was a savvy drug trafficker who worked with others, including those from other states, to bring kilograms of fentanyl and other drugs to Delaware. The DEA’s investigation led to the seizure of over 16 kilograms of illegal substances, just under $100,000 in cash, and the conviction of a major drug trafficker. Dwayne Fountain profited from addiction, and indeed actively sought stronger and more dangerous drugs. My office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold those accountable who distribute dangerous drugs within our state.”

“The Dover Police Department remains committed to addressing the organized drug crime plaguing our communities” offered Chief Thomas Johnson. “Working together with our State and Federal partners continues to be an effective strategy to remove dangerous individuals who threaten the safety and well-being of our citizens. This is just another example of great police work, followed by skillful prosecution, leading to meaningful solutions to problems that threaten our neighborhoods and institutions. Congratulations to the Officers and Attorneys connected to this case.”

“This drug seizure demonstrates law enforcement’s unwavering commitment to holding traffickers accountable and protecting our communities,” said Colonel William D. Crotty, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police. “Fentanyl and other dangerous substances continue to affect too many lives. However, through strong partnerships and relentless investigative efforts, we are making significant strides in this fight. The Delaware State Police continues to collaborate with our federal and local allies to disrupt the flow of these lethal drugs and prevent them from reaching our streets.”

“Individuals, such as Dwayne Fountain, who distribute Fentanyl are poisoning our communities. The DEA will continue to work each day alongside our law enforcement partners to identify, investigate, and convict those who are responsible for distributing deadly drugs,” stated Special Agent-in-Charge Thomas Hodnett.

Fountain faces a mandatory minimum of ten years in prison when sentenced. Chief Judge Connolly will determine the defendant’s sentence, after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer K. Welsh and Samuel S. Frey are prosecuting the case. This case was investigated by the DEA Dover Post of Duty, Delaware State Police and Dover Police Department, with assistance from the DEA Scranton Resident Office, Delaware National Guard, Smyrna Police Department, Ocean View Police Department, and Delmar Police Department.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.