Midterm Elections

A strong slate of candidates wasn’t enough for a red wave to take shape in Delaware. There was no change in the statewide offices. Democrats Lisa Blunt Rochester, Kathy Jennings and Colleen Davis were all re-elected to Congress, Attorney General and State Treasurer and Lydia York carried her momentum from the Delaware Primary to win the State Auditor’s seat. The State Senate picked up a Democrat and the State House retains the same 15 to 26 Democrat majority. However, many polling locations in Sussex County reported lines of people waiting for the 7am start of voting and steady traffic throughout the morning, however overall turnout was less than four years ago at 42.68%.

Redistricting threw some voters for a loop when they ended up at the wrong polling location, but most were redirected to where they should be. State officials say there were no major problems – no calls for service to law enforcement for violence or intimidation. However several polling locations did run out of the paper activation cards that pull the ballots up on the voting machine. The Talk of Delmarva was told that some voters were turned away from their polling locations because of that, but election rovers did replenish the cards.

Redistricting brought a new District 4 House Representative to Sussex County and the election of political newcomer Dr. Jeff Hilovsky. The Republican is a retired colonel serving in the Air Force active duty and reserves and is a retired small business owner. He held off a challenge from Democrat Keegan Worley and iPoD’s Amy Fresh.

Republican Representative Steve Smyk left his District 20 seat to run for the State Senate District 6 seat vacated by Ernie Lopez, but fell in that race to Democrat Russ Huxtable. The District 20 seat was won by Democrat and former Cape School Board member Stell Parker Selby over Republican Dallas Wingate.

The close race of the night was in District 21 with just 35 votes separating incumbent Republican Michael Ramone from his Democrat challenger Frank Burns.

There were two Sussex County Council seats up for election. Republicans Doug Hudson and John Rieley easily were re-elected to their District 4 and 5 seats. And Robert Lee was re-elected as Sheriff.

The Board of Canvass meets Thursday morning to certify the Election – then the results will be announced later that day at the Return Day festivities on the Circle in Georgetown.

Click here for Delaware Election Results

In Maryland – the vote is unofficial as many mail-in/absentee votes have not been processed. Eleven local boards of elections counted mail-in ballots on Monday. The Provisional ballot canvass is set for November 16, with certification of the Election on November 18.

The unofficial results give Maryland a new Governor-elect in Democrat Wes Moore. Democrats Brooke Lierman and Anthony Brown were elected Comptroller and Attorney General respectively. Republican Andy Harris returns to the US Congress – but will likely have company from Maryland’ s District 6 after Republican Neil Parrott defeated incumbent David Trone.

In the Maryland State Senate’s Eastern Shore races, Republican Stephen Hershey, Junior won District 36 and GOP’s Johnny Mautz moves from the House to the Senate in District 37 and incumbent Republican Mary Beth Carozza held on to her District 38 seat.

The House of Delegates District 37-A Democrat Sheree Sample-Hughes was re-elected as was Republican Christopher Adams in District 37-B. Republican Tom Hutchinson was elected to fill the seat vacated by Mautz. In Districts 38 A-B and C – Charles Otto was re-elected while Carl Anderton and Wayne Hartman were not opposed.

In Wicomico County – Republican Julie Giordano won the three-way race for County Executive – beating Democrat Ernest Davis and Libertarian Muir Boda.

Click here for Maryland Election results

Ocean City also held a municipal election Tuesday. Mayor Rick Meehan was unopposed and returns for another term. Four candidates ran for three seats on the City Council. Current Council President, Matt James as well as Will Savage and Carol Proctor were elected – incumbent Mark Paddack was not. Former Councilman Lloyd Martin did not run for re-election. Three questions on the municipal election ballot – increasing the mayor and council’s salaries and a new formula for room tax revenue distribution were all approved.

Click here for Ocean City Election results