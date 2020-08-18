Midway Victoria’s Secret Hit By Organized Retail Theft

Delaware State Police are searching for suspects in a case of organized retail theft at Victoria’s Secret in the Midway Outlets.

Sunday afternoon at about 5:45, four suspects are believed to have shoplifted between 600 and 700 items of undergarments, worth about $12,000. The theft was not discovered until the following day when employees returned to open the store.

Troopers believe these suspects were also responsible for other theft incidents at several Victoria’s Secret stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware State Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.