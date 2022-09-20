Migrants Flying to Sussex County?

And the wait is on at the Delaware Coastal Airport, outside the terminal. Media from near and far are trying to claim their spot in the parking lot. Photo: Mark Giuliani

Could a plane full of migrants from Texas be headed to Sussex County. That’s the word coming from Tweets, texts, emails and other social media – with the plane landing at the Delaware Coastal Airport. No word on if there are migrants on the plane, how many or where they might be going. Early guesses have been Rehoboth Beach where President Biden has a beach house.

The Talk of Delmarva has heard from Governor Carney’s office from Emily David Hershman:

“We’re aware of the reports, and continue to prepare for the possibility of migrants arriving in Delaware unannounced. Our teams at DEMA and DHSS are working with community organizations and other partners to make sure that migrants who arrive here have the support that they need. We are coordinating with Federal officials and are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims.”