Mike Ramone Statement on Election
November 5, 2024/
Wilmington, DE—Please find the below statement from Representative Mike Ramone following the results of tonight’s election:
“For more than 16 years, I have been a voice of reason for Delaware,” said Minority Leader Mike Ramone. “I am proud of my legacy, fighting for commonsense solutions to the issues facing hardworking Delaware families. Under my leadership, we paved the way for marriage equality, codified a woman’s right to choose, and ensured that every one of our government leaders are held accountable to Delawareans.”
“I am proud of the race we ran. We prioritized Delaware, not politics. We focused on people, not soundbites. And, we highlighted the importance of bringing balance back to Dover. I congratulate Matt Meyer for winning tonight’s race, and I hope to be a voice of reason for years to come.”
“I am thankful for the support from so many neighbors, friends, and voters throughout Delaware. I would not have been able to do this without their support and the support of my wife, Lisa, and our three children. I am optimistic for Delaware’s future and I remain committed to making Delaware the best state to live, work, raise a family, start a business, and retire. Now, I’m going to focus on being a Pop Pop,” Ramone concluded.