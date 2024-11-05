Mike Ramone Statement on Election

Wilmington, DE—Please find the below statement from Representative Mike Ramone following the results of tonight’s election:

“For more than 16 years, I have been a voice of reason for Delaware,” said Minority Leader Mike Ramone. “I am proud of my legacy, fighting for commonsense solutions to the issues facing hardworking Delaware families. Under my leadership, we paved the way for marriage equality, codified a woman’s right to choose, and ensured that every one of our government leaders are held accountable to Delawareans.”

“I am proud of the race we ran. We prioritized Delaware, not politics. We focused on people, not soundbites. And, we highlighted the importance of bringing balance back to Dover. I congratulate Matt Meyer for winning tonight’s race, and I hope to be a voice of reason for years to come.”