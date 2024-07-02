Mike Vincent Announces Re-Election Bid for District 1 Sussex County Council

Sussex County Councilman, Mike Vincent has filed for re-election to District 1 – which is part of the western side of Sussex County – including Delmar, Gumboro, Seaford and Laurel. Vincent is a life-long Sussex Countian and has spent his entire life serving and giving back to his community. He has been on the Council since 2008 and says that he will use that experience to continue to operate the County efficiently and keep taxes low. Vincent faces a primary challenge from Matt Lloyd of Laurel.

Read Vincent’s full release:

SUSSEX COUNTY COUNCILMAN MIKE VINCENT FILES TO SEEK RE-

ELECTION

I am a fourth generation Sussex Countian and have lived in Sussex County

my entire life. I believe in this county and love where we live . I have spent

my entire life serving and giving back to my community. From a little league

umpire , high school football official , past member of the Delaware Army

National Guard , Western Sussex Boys and Girls Club board member and

lifetime member of the Seaford Volunteer Fire Department.

I want to continue working on supporting public safety , supporting our

agriculture community which is our number one industry , working with

workforce housing projects , continue to support farmland preservation and

open space purchases, all while keeping our taxes low and affordable.

I will continue to always be responsive to constituent issues and requests.

I will also continue my support of the many civic groups and activities that

provide support and recreation to our communities.

Experience does matter on County Council , and I will use that experience

to continue to operate our County efficiently and to keep our taxes low.

I am asking for your support and vote on September 10,2024 in the

Republican primary. If you have any questions or issues please reach out

to me at any time. I can be reached by e mail at MikeH.Vincent1@gmail.com and by phone at 302-236-4518..