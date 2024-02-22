Milford City Council Votes to Terminate Eminent Domain in Annette Billings’ Case

After the Milford City Council heard passionate feedback from area residents this week, the vote was to terminate the eminent domain process in which the City would take private land for public use, specifically in the case of the property of Annette Billings, in which they were going to use for a park. Councilwoman Katrina Wilson made the motion in yesterday evening’s special council meeting…

Wilson emphasized that stealing someone’s land goes against her principles and values. Six Council members voted “yes” to the historic motion.