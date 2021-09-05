Milford Creates Community Grant Program Using Rescue Act Funds

The City of Milford plans to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funding to support a community grant program.

Non-profits are invited to apply with the city to demonstrate how they responded to or were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including paying essential workers and making investments into broadband or other infrastructure. Milford is receiving a total of $6.33-million from the ARPA in two installments.

Milford officials released these additional details:

Eligible uses of Community Grant Program funds fall under four (4) categories, three (3) of which apply to

nonprofit organizations receiving funding through the City of Milford. Recipients must use the funding in one

of the following ways:

Response to the impacts of COVID-19 in one of two ways:

a. Response to the public health emergency, or

b. Response to the negative economic impacts related to the public health emergency, Provision of premium pay or grants to provide premium pay for essential workers, and Investment in water, sewer (including stormwater) or broadband infrastructure.

Applicants will be required to submit the following application items:

 Cover Sheet/Online Application

 Cover Letter

 Narrative

o Organizational Information

o Purpose of Funding

o Evaluation Plan

 Program/Project Budget

o Itemized Budget (Appendix B)

o Budget Narrative

 IRS tax-exempt status with all applicable documentation

Applications and complete rules can be found on the city’s website at http://cityofmilford.com/517/Apply-for-

a-City-funded-Grant. Questions about the application process can be sent to mbarger@milford-de.gov.

